Girls basketball season is underway at the middle school and elementary level. Team photos of elementary J.V. and Varsity basketball will be taken Saturday at the Clay County Middle School for our upcoming Fall Sports Guide!
COVID-19 Coronavirus News
- The pandemic isn’t over no matter what people may think
- Weekly COVID-19 Report
- Columnist ‘boosted’!
- Knox vax rate among lowest in Kentucky
- Hospital leaders speak out in wake of COVID-19 surge
- ‘Alarming, but not at all that surprising’ Knox leads country in infection rate
- P.T. Pros treats ARH staff to lunch
- Hospital systems join forces to talk COVID-19
- First Covid vaccine gets full FDA approval
- How safe is the Covid-19 vaccine?
50 Greatest Sports Figures
Latest News
- Big Day for Clay!
- New school DPP speaks to parents
- Roundball time for the girls!
- Clay County 3-year-old in top 25 for the next 'Mullet Champion'
- Tiger coach pleased with scrimmage
- Theft investigation leads to chase, arrest
- Accused murderer lodged in Clay Detention
- AdventHealth Manchester Hosting Community Night of Praise
Most Popular
Articles
- Taylor indicted for his own child's murder
- Accused murderer lodged in Clay Detention
- Couple imprisoned over false tax returns
- Audrey Ann Smith
- Goldie Lynn Owens
- Death investigation underway
- Carter-Justin Edward Estep
- Theft investigation leads to chase, arrest
- Clay County 3-year-old in top 25 for the next 'Mullet Champion'
- Tiger coach pleased with scrimmage
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.