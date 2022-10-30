Roxie (Henson) Henley, 90 of Franklin, IN and formerly of Bargersville, IN passed away Wednesday October 26, 2022, at her residence with her family by her side.
She was born March 10, 1932, in Manchester, Clay County, Kentucky to James M. Henson and Emmer (Brumley) Henson. She married Donald L. Henley on July 28, 1956; he preceded her in death on March 26, 2004.
She attended Manchester Schools.
Roxie had been a meat wrapper starting in 1946 at Standard Grocery in Indianapolis and later at Eisner Food Stores until 1983. She later worked for the Indiana State Fair in landscaping from 1995 until 2010.
She had served as district deputy of Rebecca Lodge in Franklin, served as past Worthy Matron of the Bargersville order of the Eastern Star / Union Village Order of the Eastern Star #584 where she received her 25-year Eastern Star pin and received the Above and Beyond Award for the Indiana State Fair Commission.
Roxie enjoyed landscaping, quilting, needlepoint and spending time with family.
Survivors include her daughter Johanna L. Martindale (Vernon) of Franklin, IN, her son Benton Sammons (Rhonda) of Franklin, IN, ten grandchildren, fifteen great grandchildren, twenty-one great great grandchildren and one great great great grandchild, several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, daughters Carolyn Sue Poole on August 26, 2022, Patty Jo Stone on February 25, 2014, a grandson Robert Kent Stone II on May 1, 2021, seven brothers and five sisters.
The Reverend Bill Turner will conduct a service on Tuesday November 1, 2022, at 10 AM at Swartz Family Community and Memorial Center 300 South U.S. 31 (Morton Street) in Franklin, IN and will be live-streamed at www.swartzmortuary.com. Friends may call Monday October 31, 2022, from 4PM until 8PM at the mortuary where an Order of the Eastern Star service will be conducted at 7:30PM. Entombment will follow the service at Washington Park East Cemetery in Indianapolis, IN.
Memorial contributions may be made to the American Lung Association 115 West Washington Street Suite 1180S Indianapolis, IN 46204 or at www.lung.org.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.swartzmortuary.com. Information 317-738-0202.
