Roy Clayton Roberts (92) passed away peacefully on June 26, 2023 from congestive heart failure.
Born January 19, 1931 to Eunice and Charlie Roberts, Roy lived his childhood and early adult years in Clay County, Kentucky with his siblings and many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends nearby. Roy was extremely proud to be from Kentucky and was a lifelong Kentucky basketball fan.
Roy worked in the coal industry in Kentucky and after moving his family to Indiana he trained and worked as an electrician, retiring from Navistar in 1991.
Roy was predeceased by his father Charlie Roberts, mother Eunice (Hix) Roberts, his brothers Denva Roberts and Dallas Roberts, his sisters Nora Roberts, Sara Roberts and Mabel (Roberts) Jones, and his daughter, Betty (Roberts) Franklin.
He is survived by his wife Donna (Quill) Roberts, his children Gerry (Roberts) Curry, Pamela (Roberts) Butler, Charley Roberts, Melanie (Roberts) Tolliver and Debbie (Roberts) Cook, his stepdaughter Tiffany (Anderson) Fields and stepson John Anderson, his grandchildren Angela (Brown) Bottom, William Roberts, Anna Curry, Amanda Roberts, Amber (Butler) Parsons, Jessica Stephens, Stephen Powell, Travis Stephens, Nick Cook, Carletta Bell, Riley Fields, and Nolan Fields, his great grandchildren Andre Montgomery, Sophie Parsons, and Jayden Brackman and his great-great grandson Anthony Montgomery.
Roy was strong willed and stubborn at times, but he also had an enormous heart and wonderful sense of humor. He was generous, loyal and brave. He was clever and full to the brim with knowledge gained through all of his life experiences. He could fix anything.
He will be remembered for all the love he shared with his friends and family. He truly loved each of them, and if you knew him you knew it. When his time came, he carried himself with dignity and full of love for those who went before him. He will be missed dearly.
A visitation for Roy will be held Wednesday, July 5, 2023 from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM at Feeney-Hornak Shadeland Mortuary, 1307 N. Shadeland Ave, Indianapolis, Indiana 46219, followed by a funeral service at 1:00 PM. Roy will be laid to rest in Anderson Cemetery in Indianapolis.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.