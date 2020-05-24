Mr. Roy Jeffers, 95, of Barbourville, passed away Thursday morning, May 21, 2020 at his home. He was the son of the late Jasper Jeffers Jr. and Cansada Brown Jeffers born on August 7, 1924 in Huntsville, TN.
Roy was a former co-owner of E. K. Wood Products, a member of the First Baptist Church of Barbourville and enjoyed playing golf. He faithfully served his country in the United States Navy.
On September 21, 1945, he united in marriage with Daisy Mae Bailey and to this union a son was born.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his loving wife, Daisy Jeffers and six siblings, Opal Daniels, Nola Pursiful, Carl Jeffers, Emer Jeffers, James Jeffers and Leman Jeffers.
Survivors include his son, Stephen Edward Jeffers and wife, Loretta, of London; a grandson, Kyle Stephen Franklin Jeffers of London; several nieces and nephews; among other loved ones and dear friends.
His funeral service will be conducted in the chapel of the Knox Funeral Home Tuesday, May 26 at 1 P.M. with Rev. Alan Dodson officiating. He will be laid to rest in the Barbourville Cemetery.
Casket bearers will be Tony Todd, John Bill Prichard, Earl Smith, Mike Rice, Bert Scent and Leamon Davidson.
Friends may call at the funeral home Tuesday after 11:30 A.M. until the funeral hour.
All services will comply with current health safety guidelines. Please follow directions of the funeral home staff.
The family wishes to express their sincere appreciation to his caregivers, Knox County Home Health and Bluegrass Care Navigators for their excellent care.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Knox Funeral Home.
