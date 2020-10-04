Roy T. Miller Sr. beloved husband of the late Janis L. (nee Doughman) Miller; loving father of Kimberly (Gary) Vest, Roy T. (Lisa) Miller Jr., Jinger (Jeff) Altom and Kirk Miller; devoted Papaw of Ember, Ronald, Mercedes, Kennedy, Peyton, Bradley, Shelby, Roy III, Taylor, Kourtney, Kayla and 20 great grandchildren; dear brother of Ollie Abner; uncle of numerous nieces and nephews. Roy was preceded in death by his parents, Rufus and Stella (nee Sibert) Miller; and siblings, Rufus Miller Jr., Mildred Elizabeth Gray, Edna Ruth Griffin, William Eugene Miller, Mary Lou Jones, Rosie Bell Jones, Gilbert Ray Miller Sr., Dorothy Lillian Brown and James Edward Miller. Went home to be with the Lord on Monday September 28, 2020. Age 83. Residence Milford, OH. Mr. Miller Visitation will be held at the Evans Funeral Home, 1944 St Rt 28, Goshen, OH on Saturday October 3, 2020 from 11:00 AM until time of funeral service at 1:00 PM. Burial will follow at Plainview Cemetery in Newtonsville, OH. Memorial donations may be given to Hospice of Cincinnati Anderson, 7691 Five Mile Road, Cincinnati, OH 45230.
This obituary is courtesy of the Rominger Funeral Home.
