Roy Thomas Baker, Sr., 80, of Greensburg passed away on November 28, 2020. He was born on October 29, 1940, in Manchester, Kentucky the son of Frank S. and Lillian (Saylor) Baker. On March 19, 1958 he married Barbara Allen and together they had four children: Alan, Tony, Roy, Jr., and Jackie. Roy was an over the road truck driver and owned R&B Coins. He was a member of the Redman Lodge, Eagles Lodge 927 where he served as the Trustee for 17 years and the American Legion Post 2199. Roy was a wonderful Husband, Father, Grandfather, and friend. Many will remember him for playing the Bass and singing in several bands during the 70’s. He had many hobbies and past times that included: Driving his 18 wheeler, Coin collecting, Bowling, Playing cards, Traveling, NASCAR, watching the Reds or Bengals play, or spending time with his family and friends.
Survivors include: Wife, Barbara Baker; Sons, Alan Baker, Tony (Teresa) Baker, Roy (Jena) Baker, Jr.; Daughter, Jackie Baker Jannings; 12 Grandchildren; and 10 Great Grandchildren and his Fur Baby, Pretty Girl. He was preceded in death by his Parents.
Following CDC guidelines and wearing facial coverings, a visitation for family and friends will be held at the Gilliland-Howe Funeral Home, on Thursday, December 10th, from 12:00 am until the time of the Funeral at 1:00 pm. Rev. Perry Cook will be officiating. Burial will follow at the South Park Cemetery. Memorial contributions can be made to the St. Jude’s Children’s Research. Online condolences can be made to the family at www.gilliland-howe.com
