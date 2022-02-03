Mrs. Ruby Darlene Caldwell, age 63 departed this life on Monday, January 31, 2022 at the Jean Waddle Care Center in Somerset. She was born on Saturday, December 6, 1958 in Beverly, Kentucky to Bleve and Lila Wagers Bowling.
She leaves to mourn her passing her children: Christopher Caldwell and his wife Janie and Cassandra Caldwell; her grandchildren: Kaiden Smith and Elijah Jones; her nieces and nephews: Tonya Norris, Misty Sizemore, Nancy Norman, Christy Stewart, Richard Bowling, Tabitha Hicks, Whitney Bowling and Toma Collett. Also surviving are her brothers and sisters: Jean Stidham, Lorene Stewart, Alan Bowling and Whitey Bowling as well as her mother: Lila Bowling.
She is preceded in death by her father: Bleve Bowling and her husband: Hubert Caldwell.
The family requests that masks be worn during visitation and funeral services.
Funeral Services for Mrs. Ruby Darlene Caldwell will be conducted on Saturday, February 5, 2022 at 11 AM at the Big Creek Baptist Church. Rev. Ralph Brown and Rev. Michael Sparks will be presiding. She will be laid to rest in the Phillips Fork Cemetery in the Phillips Fork Community.
The family of Mrs. Ruby Darlene Caldwell will receive friends and loved ones on Thursday evening after 6 PM and on Friday until the services on Saturday at the Big Creek Baptist Church.
Arrangements entrusted to the Rominger Funeral Home.
