Ruby Jarvis Brock, 69, of London, KY, passed away Tuesday, March 17th, at the UK Bluegrass Hospice Care Center in Lexington, KY.
Ruby was born in Oneida, KY on July 8, 1950, a daughter of the late Margaret (Harris) and Tommy Jarvis.
She is survived by her husband, Sammy Brock of London, KY; her daughter Tonya Root and her special friend Lynn Baker of Myrtle Beach, SC; and her brother and three sisters: Willie Jarvis of Cincinnati, OH, Mabel Gilreath of Stanford, KY, Rosetta Rogers of Manchester, and Louise Jarvis of Manchester.
In addition to her parents, Ruby was preceded in death by her brothers and sister: Tommy Jarvis, Jr., Vernon Jarvis, and Sylvia Sibert.
Private Funeral Services for the family will be held at 3:00 PM on Friday, March 20th at Britton Funeral Home in Manchester, KY, with Joe Crockett officiating. Private Burial will follow in the Hurd Cemetery on Horse Creek.
Britton Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
