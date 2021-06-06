Mr. Rufus B. Smith, age 61, departed this life on Tuesday, June 1, 2021 at the University of Kentucky Medical Center in Lexington, KY. He was born on Monday, January 18, 1960 in Manchester, Kentucky to Ernest and Eva Smith.
He leaves to mourn his passing his children: Jeremy Smith; Ruth Ann Smith; and Eva Davis of Clay County; Melinda Smith and Alfred Collett of London, Ky; and Tabatha Eversole Wilson of Indiana. Also surviving are his sister and brothers: Jewell Dean Hoskins; Jerry Smith and Lucky Smith all of Collins Fork; Terry Smith and Benny Smith of Paces Creek; his half-sister: Belvie Wagers; 12 grandchildren including special friend: Brian Smith and many other family and friends.
Funeral services for Rufus B. Smith will be conducted on Saturday, June 5, 2021 at 2 PM at the Rominger Funeral Home Chapel. Rev. Paul Mitchell will be officiating. He will be laid to rest in the Goose Rock Cemetery.
