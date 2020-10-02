Rufus Powell, 81, of Manchester, KY, passed away Wednesday, September 30th, at the Jackson Manor Nursing Home. 

Rufus was born in Clay County, KY on March 21, 1939, a son of the late Bessie (Hensley) Powell-Miller and Walter Powell. 

He is preceded in death by his wife, Wilma Jean Powell. 

Rufus is survived by his daughter, Cheryl Emhoff and husband Rick of Aurora, CO; his grandchildren: Ross Emhoff and Steven Emhoff; his brother, Donald Powell of Manchester; and his sister, Mary Langdon of Hamilton, OH. 

A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. 

Britton Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

