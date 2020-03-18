Clay County Sheriff Patrick Robinson is reporting that on March 18, 2020 at approximately 12:00 PM Clay County Sheriff Deputy Paul Michael Whitehead along with CSO Deputy Shawn Curry arrested Donald Russell, 35 of Manchester. The arrest occurred when Deputies received a complaint of a male subject trespassing at a residence inside the ArrowHead Court. Upon arrival, Deputies located the above mentioned subject inside a residence. Through investigation it was confirmed that the subject had been previously trespassed by property owners.
Donald Russell, 35 was charged with:
• Criminal Trespassing- 2nd Degree
