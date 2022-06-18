Mr. Russell Dodson, 75, of Stinnett, KY, passed away on Sunday, June 05, 2022 at the Mary Breckinridge A.R.H. Hospital in Hyden, KY. Russell was born February 18, 1947, in Leslie County, KY to the union of the late Clay and Opha Sizemore Dodson. He was of the Pentecostal faith. Russell was a life-long resident of Leslie County, and by occupation, Russell worked as a coal miner and later as a mill worker at the Begley Sawmill. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, playing rummy, and four-wheeling. Above all, Russell enjoyed spending time with his family.
In addition to his parents, Russell was preceded in death by his wife, Vanda Dodson, one brother and four sisters.
Survivors include: two sons, Russell Dodson of Hyden, KY and David Tony Dodson; three daughters, Krystal Dodson of Stinnett, KY, Robin Hill of Hyden, KY and Misty Dodson of Stinnett, KY; one sister, Patsy Holland of Bear Branch, KY; twelve grandchildren, Michael, Scott, Falicia, Kaitlin, Courtney, Amber, Brian, Cheyenne, Dylan, Matt, Russell “Little Man”, and Joshua; nine great-grandchildren, Kaylee, Roqukeyah, Harmony, Colton “Bubba”, Owen, Preston, Kash, Kenadie, and Everleigh. A host of other nieces and nephews also survive his passing.
Funeral services will be held at 12 Noon - Friday, June 17, 2022 at the Muncy Creek Holiness Church with Robert Lee Hacker, Jeffrey Hacker and Steven Hacker officiating.
Interment will follow in the Dodson-Walker Cemetery at Hyden, Ky.
The family will receive friends after 5p.m. - Thursday evening at the church.
Arrangements are being handled carefully under the direction of Wolfe & Sons Funeral Home.
