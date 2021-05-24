Mr. Russell G. “Tiny” Philpot, age 69 departed this life on Sunday, May 23, 2021. He was born on Wednesday, October 10, 1951 in Manchester, Kentucky to Odie Philpot and Glasco Pennington Fullwood. He was a coal truck mechanic.
He leaves to mourn his passing his children: Tina Henson, Tonya Marable and her husband James and Russell Jewell and his wife Gretchen, his grandchildren: Elizabeth Henson, Russell Henson, James Marable, III, Ryan Marable and wife Ashleigh, Xavier Marable, Shay Arnold and husband Cody, Tru Jewell and his great grandchildren: Elvilena Henson, Abigail Henson, Brentley Henson, Addalyn Henson, Elizabeth Henson, Fox Marable, Drew Marable and Marlee Arnold. He is also survived by his brothers: Herbert Wayne Philpot, Buddy Boy Fullwood and Bob Fullwood and his sister: Maxine Henson.
He is preceded in death by his parents: Odie Philpot and Glasco Fullwood, his wife: Myrtle Philpot, his step-father: Howard Fullwood, his son-in-law: Lindsey Henson and his great granddaughter: Shayla.
Funeral Services for Mr. Russell G. “Tiny” Philpot will be conducted on Wednesday, May 26, 2021 at 1 PM at the Rominger Funeral Home Chapel. Rev. Scotty Jewell will be presiding. He will be laid to rest next to his wife Myrtle in the Potter Cemetery in the Pennington Hill Community.
The family will receive friends and loved ones on Wednesday after 12 PM at the Rominger Funeral Home Chapel.
Arrangements are entrusted to the Rominger Funeral Home.
