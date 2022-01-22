Mr. Russell Edward Meece, age 66 departed this life on Friday, January 21, 2022 at the AdventHealth of Manchester. He was born on Wednesday, March 16, 1955 in Somerset, Kentucky to John and Edna Marie Hollars Meece. He was a foreman in the coal mines and a member of the Horse Creek Baptist Church.
He leaves to mourn his passing his wife Freddie Brockman Meece, his daughter: Karla Harris and husband James, his grandchildren: Graclynn (Kid) Harris and Braden Shepherd, his sister: Julia Meece and a host of nieces and nephews. Russell loved fishing, hunting, gardening, old vintage cars and yard sales.
He is preceded in death by his parents: John and Edna Meece, his sister; Effie Taylor and his son: George Michael Brockman.
Funeral Services for Mr. Russell Edward Meece will be conducted on Monday, January 24, 2022 at 12:00 PM at the Rominger Funeral Home Chapel. Rev. Dustin Sims will be presiding. He will be laid to rest in the Brockman Cemetery in the Lovers Leap Community.
The family will receive friends and loved ones on Sunday evening after 6 PM at the Rominger Funeral Home Chapel.
Arrangements entrusted to the Rominger Funeral Home.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.