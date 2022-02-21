Ruth Ann Gibson age 72 of Oneida, Kentucky passed away on Sunday - February 20, 2022 at Baptist Health in Richmond, Kentucky. She was the wife of James Gibson, the mother of Lisa Smith and husband Scottie and James Michael Gibson and wife Martha Lou, the sister of Larry Cheek, James Ed Cheek and Della Mae Lovins. She was the grandmother of Jennifer Nunn, Tanner Smith, Lauren Smith, Jordan Gibson, step grandmother of Dwayne Gibson and Billy Joe Gibson, great grandmother of Andrew Nunn, Alizah Nunn and Zander Nunn also surviving are 4 step great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents William Nelson Cheek and Hazel Hampton Cheek.
Funeral Services for Ruth Ann Gibson will be conducted at 2:00 P.M. on Wednesday - February 23, 2022 in the Rominger Funeral Home chapel with Rev. Wade England and Rev. Stan Sester presiding. Burial will follow in the Martin Cemetery in Red Bird. The family of Ruth Ann Gibson will receive friends and loved ones after 1:00 P.M. on Wednesday - February 23, 2022 at the Rominger Funeral Home.
