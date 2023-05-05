Ruth Ann Henson, 69, of Manchester, KY, passed away Tuesday, May 2nd, at her home.
Ruth was born in Manchester, KY on October 22, 1953, a daughter of the late Gilbert and Ethel Hatfield Roberts.
Ruth is survived by her son, Preston Henson, of Manchester.
She is also survived by her brother and sisters: Edward Roberts, Bertha Spurlock, Mary Sizemore, Flora Saylor, and Shayley Roberts, all of Manchester; and by 4 grandchildren and several great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, Ruth was preceded in death by her son, Billy Ray Roberts, and the following brothers and sister: Elmer Lee Roberts, Tommy Roberts, J C Roberts, Roy Hatfield, and Janice Wombles
Services will be held at 1:00 PM on Friday, May 5th at Britton Funeral Home. Burial will follow at the Roots Branch Cemetery.
Visitation will be held from 12:00 PM to 1:00 PM on Friday, May 5th at Britton Funeral Home.
