Ruth Ann Lewis, age 76, of Sunman passed away Sunday, October 2, 2022, in her home surrounded by her loving family. She was born December 12, 1945, in Clay County, KY to Roy and Cornie Daniel Burns. Ruth Ann is a Class of 1963 Graduate of Milan High School. On November 2, 1963, she married the love of her life, James Larry Lewis and enjoyed 37 years of marriage up to his death on March 20, 2001. Ruth Ann worked for over 20 years at Haessig’s Market along with taking care of the financial books for Lewis Body Shop for 49 Years.
Ruth Ann had a strong faith and a life member of St. Paul United Methodist Church serving on the board of directors. She was a member and secretary of the St. Paul’s UMW and was active on the St. Paul Cemetery Board as treasurer. She enjoyed cooking, baking, gardening, quilting and sewing but most of all Ruth Ann’s love and passion was her family. She always supported her children and grandchildren in all their endeavors, always taking the opportunity to attend her grandchildren’s school activities.
Survived to cherish Ruth Ann’s love and memories are her sons: Jeff (Lori) Lewis of Sunman, Greg (Dawn) Lewis of Sunman; grandchildren Jennifer Burdette of Sunman, Brittany (Nick) Lohrum of Milan, Hannah (Allen) Laws of Milan, Zack (Shelbie Schomber) Lewis of Sunman, Parker Lewis of Sunman; great-grandchild: Logan Hill and one soon-to-be Heidi Laws; Sister: Verda Day of Milan; two brothers: Roy (and the late Mona) Burns Jr. of Milan, Ronnie (Gloria) Burns of Sunman; many nieces and nephews and dear friend Jerry Martin of Moores Hill.
Ruth was preceded in death by her husband, James Larry Lewis, her parents, Roy and Cornie Burns and brother, David Burns.
Visitation will be held Wednesday, October 5, 2022, from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm at St. Paul United Methodist Church – 8805 State Road 101 Sunman. The funeral service will take place Thursday, October 6, 2022, 11:00 am at same location officiated by Pastor Michael Workman. Burial will follow in church cemetery. Memorial contributions can be directed to the church.
For more information, send condolences or to sign the online guest book go to www.cookrosenberger.com. The Staff of Cook Rosenberger Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Ruth Ann Lewis.
