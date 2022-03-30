Ruth Ann Smith, 77, of Manchester, KY, passed away Tuesday, March 29th, at the Advent Health Manchester Hospital.
Ruth was born in Manchester, KY on October 12th, 1944, a daughter of the late John and Maggie Mays Duff.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Amel Smith.
Ruth is survived by her children: Eddie Smith and girlfriend Gilliana, Margaret Lovins and husband Donald, and Teresa Copper and husband Calvin, all of Manchester.
She is also survived by her grandchildren: Tredon Lovins and Destiny Lovins; and the following brothers and sisters: Dennis Duff of Manchester, Ray Duff of Manchester, Ronnie Duff of Manchester, Essie Nolan of Manchester, and Edith Lewis of Ohio.
In addition to her husband and parents, Ruth was preceded in death by the following brother and sisters: Donnie Duff, Jewel Dean Smith, and Louvella Owens.
Services will be held at 2:00 PM on Friday, April 1st at Britton Funeral Home, with Henry Lloyd Deaton officiating. Burial will follow at the Duff Cemetery.
Visitation will be held from 12:00 PM to 2:00 PM on Friday, April 1st at Britton Funeral Home.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.