Clay County Sheriff Patrick Robinson is reporting that on January 03, 2021at approximately 11:00 AM Clay County Chief Deputy Clifton Jones along with K9 Deputy Brumley arrested Barry Ruth, 63 of Paul Road. The arrest occurred on Gold Leaf Road when Deputies were dispatched to a complaint of a suspicious male subject. Upon arrival, Deputies made contact with the above mentioned subject that showed severe signs of intoxication. It was discovered that in the subject’s possession, Deputies located marijuana and suspected methamphetamine.
Barry Ruth, 63 was charged with:
• Resisting Arrest
• Possession of a Controlled Substance 1st Degree 1st Offense
• Drug Paraphernalia Buy/Possess
• Possession of Marijuana
• Public Intoxication of Controlled Substance (Excludes Alcohol)
