On June 24, 2020 at approximately 1:30 PM Clay County Sheriff Patrick Robinson along with Chief Deputy Clifton Jones, Det. Jeff Kelsey, Deputy Paul Whitehead, CSO Supervisor Dewey Grubb and CSO Deputy Shawn Curry arrested Todd Ruth, 43, of South Highway 421. The arrest resulted in an investigation that was conducted in reference to a recent burglary. When Sheriff Robinson and Deputies pulled into the driveway of the residence of the subject, he took off on foot. The foot pursuit continued roughly a quarter of mile when the subject was apprehended by units on scene. The subject failed to comply with lawful commands to show his hands, after a brief struggle the subject was placed under arrest without further incident. Upon search of the subject, Deputies located a controlled substance and syringes on the subject’s person in addition to having an active Parole Violation Warrant. Assisting at the scene was Kentucky State Police Trooper Don Trosper and Trooper Michelle Lang.
Todd Ruth, 43 was charged with:
• Fleeing or Evading Police 1st Degree (On Foot)
• Resisting Arrest
• Serving Parole Violation Warrant
• Druga Paraphernalia Buy/Possess
