Ruth Harris, 74, of Princeton, IN, passed away Tuesday, July 20th, at the St. Vincent Hospital in Evansville, IN.
Ruth was born in Clay County, KY on March 3, 1947, a daughter of the late Homer and Mary Hooker Henson. She was an RN for 30 years and a Kentucky Colonel.
Ruth is survived by her husband, Nathan Harris of Princeton, IN; and by her son and daughters: Dan Matney and wife Irene, Rhonda Wright and husband Greg, Natalie Matney, all of Indiana, and Naomi Collins and husband Dale of London.
She is also survived by her grandchildren: Daniel Matney, Jamie Short, Abigail Short, Jacob Short, David Andrew Hicks, Joshua Lewis McMurtay, Johnathan Wagers, Tiffany Jones, Dennis Jones, Rehiannian Collins, Regina Collins, and Cornelius Collins; and 14 great-grandchildren. Also, surviving is her brother, Homer Henson, Jr. of Maryland.
In addition to her parents, Ruth was preceded in death by her brother and sisters: Leon Henson, Ann Shrout, Betty Sheryl Hatfield.
Services will be held at 1:00 PM on Sunday, July 25th at Britton Funeral Home, with Anton Howard officiating. Burial will follow at the A.R. Dyche Memorial Park in London, KY.
