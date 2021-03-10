Ruth Hooker Kurtz, age 74 departed this life on Sunday, March 7, 2021 at the Baptist Health in Corbin. She was born on Saturday, November 9, 1946 in Manchester to Tom and Etta Gibson Hooker.
She leaves to mourn her passing her children: Robby Young, Billy Hayre and Vicki Davis all of London, her grandson: Logan Hayre, her sister: Martha Hendren of Mt. Washington and her brother: Oakley Hooker of Crab Orchard.
She is preceded in death by her parents: Tom and Etta Hooker, her son: Jamie Young, her sister: Mary Fortner and her brothers: Vernon Hooker and Calvin Hooker.
Funeral Services for Ruth Hooker Kurtz will be conducted on Wednesday, March 10, 2021 at 1 PM at the Rominger Funeral Home Chapel. Rev. Herbert “Tip” Minton will be presiding. She will be laid to rest in the Hooker Cemetery in the Blue Hole Community.
The family will receive friends and loved ones on Tuesday evening after 6 PM at the Rominger Funeral Home Chapel.
Arrangements are entrusted to the Rominger Funeral Home.
