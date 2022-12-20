A man charged in attacking a Kentucky State Police Trooper now faces a 14 count indictment returned by the Clay Grand Jury.
Todd Ruth, 41, of Manchester, is accused of attacking trooper Darrell Hicks during a traffic stop on September 30.
Ruth, a convicted felon, was stopped by trooper Hicks after the two nearly collided. Ruth’s bike did not have proper tail or head lamps.
During the altercation, Ruth attempted to flee the scene and attempted to pull a black assault rifle on the trooper that was attached to the bike.
While fleeing, Ruth dragged the officer with his bike before wrecking. Another scuffle ensued with the officer placing Ruth in restraints.
Charges in the 14-count indictment are:
-Persistent Felony Offender, 2nd.
-No Tail Lamps on Vehicle.
-Menacing.
-Resisting Arrest.
-Wanton Endangerment 1st.
-Assault 3rd.
-Fleeing or Evading Police 2nd degree.
-Criminal Mischief 3rd.
-Possession of a Firearm by Convicted Felon.
-Operating on Suspended or Revoked Operators License.
-Possession of a Controlled Substance 1st.
-Possession of Marijuana less than 8 oz.
-Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
