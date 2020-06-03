Mrs. Ruth Smith, age 59 went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, June 2, 2020 in Lexington, Kentucky.
She is the beloved wife of Rev. Jim Smith.
Funeral Services for Mrs. Ruth Smith will be conducted on Friday, June 5, 2020 at 2 PM at the Rominger Funeral Home Chapel. She will be laid to rest in the Manchester Memorial Gardens.
The family will receive friends and loved ones on Friday after 12 PM at the Rominger Funeral Home Chapel.
Arrangements are entrusted to the Rominger Funeral Home.
