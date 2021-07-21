The Ryder Cup has returned home to Big Hickory Golf Course! The Big Hickory team brought home the title after winning 20.5-11.5. Day one of the tournament took place at Big Hickory, with team Clay County leading 12-4 after the first day in doubles and alternate shot. Day two was in Barbourville at Indian Springs with singles only.
The Clay County team consisted of the following: Justin Begley, Jason Smith, Jakob Begley, Daulton Murphy, Bill Marcum, Tracy Sizemore, Cody Likins, Harley Davidson, Reece Nolan, Adam Marcum, Tate Farmer, Jeff Cochran, Deron Sizemore, Brian Jones, Trevor Sizemore, Chris Roberts, and Mark Jackson.
