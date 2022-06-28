Sallie Couch of Bear Branch, Kentucky was born August 19, 1939 at home in Leslie County, Ky to the union of the late Casey and Mary Begley Jones. She had been a life-long resident of Leslie County and by occupation she worked many years as a Certified Nursing Assistant.
Upon gaining her education, Sallie worked for some time as a substitute teacher in the 1960’s. She later went to work for the Frontier Nursing service where she dedicated more 20 years of service as a CNA. She also worked for 10 years with the Red Bird Hospital at Beverly, Ky. Lastly, Sallie worked at Advent Health in Manchester, Ky, retiring in 2020.
Sallie had a strong work ethic and took great pride in her job and the patients she cared for. When she wasn’t working, she enjoyed gardening, canning and cooking. She was also an avid UK Basketball fan.
Sallie departed this life on Saturday, June 25, 2022 at the age of 82.
In addition to her parents, Sallie was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Noah Couch and one sister, Sylvia Burton.
Sallie leaves surviving, two sons, Michael Couch & Bonnie of Bear Branch, KY and Terry Couch & Tina of Hyden, KY; one daughter, Juanita Couch of Somerset, KY; two brothers, Clayton Jones & Betty of Milford, OH and Arivel Jones & Judy of Goshen, OH; one sister, Carol Jones of Sizerock, KY; nine cherished grandchildren, Terri Nicole, Taylor, Noah, Jared, Andrea, Tyler, Casey, Lee and Zac; two cherished great-grandchildren, Chance and Carlie. A host of other family and friends also survive.
Funeral services for Sallie Couch will be held at 1p.m. – Thursday in the chapel of the Wolfe & Sons Funeral Home with Virgil Gibson officiating.
Interment will follow in the Jones Cemetery at Bear Branch, KY with Casey Couch, Jared Couch, Lee Stewart, Zac Stewart, Michael Couch and Terry Couch serving as pallbearers.
The family will receive friends from 6p.m. – 9p.m., Wednesday evening at the chapel.
Arrangements are being handled carefully under the direction of Wolfe & Sons Funeral Home.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.