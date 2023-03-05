Sallie Gibson, age 65 departed this life on Thursday, March 2, 2023 at her home. She was born on Monday, January 27, 1958 in Manchester to Grant Hatfield and Hester Marcum.
She leaves to mourn her passing her husband: Johnny Gibson, her son: John Luther Gibson, her daughter: Hester Nicole Sizemore and her grandchildren: Dalton, Sophia Annabelle, John, Justus and Mackenzie. Also surviving are her brothers and sisters: Jewel Roberts, Rickie Hatfield, Melvin Hatfield, Grant Hatfield, David Hatfield, Elliott Lawson and Alex Hatfield.
She is preceded in death by her parents: Grant Hatfield and her mother: Hester Marcum and her brothers: J. C. Hatfield and Calvin Hatfield.
Funeral Services for Sallie Gibson will be conducted on Monday, March 6, 2023 at 2 PM at the Rominger Funeral Home Chapel. Rev. George Roberts will be presiding. Burial will follow in the Enjine Cemetery in the Blue Hole Community.
The family will receive friends and loved ones on Monday after 12 PM at the Rominger Funeral Home Chapel.
Arrangements are entrusted to the Rominger Funeral Home.
