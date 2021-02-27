Sally Ann Philpot, age 69 departed this life on Friday, February 26, 2021 at the Baptist Health Hospital in Lexington, Kentucky. She was born on Monday, August 6, 1951 in Manchester, Kentucky to William “Bill” and Mattie Couch Philpot. She was a homemaker and a member of the Mill Creek Methodist Church.
She leaves to mourn her passing her daughter: Brandi Philpot Napier and her husband Anthony, her grandchildren: McKenzie Napier, Cameron Napier and Jaden Napier. Also surviving are her sisters: Mollie Estep, Sarah Mills Bundy and her husband Jim, Mary Jones and her husband Clifton and Ora Kay Osborne and her husband Steve as well as her brother-in-law: Sidney Burns and a host of niece and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her parents: William “Bill” and Mattie Philpot, her brother: Steve Edward Philpot and her sister: America Burns.
Funeral Services for Sally Ann Philpot will be conducted on Monday, March 1, 2021 at 1 PM at the Rominger Funeral Home Chapel. Rev. Bill Culton and Rev. Nate Messer will be presiding. She will be laid to rest in the Philpot Cemetery in the Mill Creek Community.
The family will receive friends and loved ones on Sunday evening after 6:30 PM at the Rominger Funeral Home Chapel.
Arrangements are entrusted to the Rominger Funeral Home.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.