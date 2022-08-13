Sally B. Rawlings, age 86 departed this life on Thursday, August 11, 2022 at her home. She was born on Sunday, February 16, 1936 in Perry County, Kentucky to Joe and Ica (Gay) Barger. She was a homemaker and a member of the Macedonia Baptist Church.
She leaves to mourn her passing her children: Carol Burns, Roscoe Burns, Wayne Burns, and Robert Rawlings; 12 grandchildren, and 3 great grandchildren. Also surviving are the following brothers and sisters: Floyd Barger, Viola Couch, Marinda Dean, Joe C. Barger, and Lilly Dalton.
She is preceded in death by her parents: Joe and Ica Barger; her husband: Herman Rawlings; her son: Herman Rawlings, Jr.; her brother: Colonel Barger and her sister: Merdie Barger.
Funeral Services for Sally B. Rawlings will be conducted on Monday, August 15, 2022 at 2 PM at the Macedonia Baptist Church. Rev. Charlie Goodman will be presiding. She will be laid to rest in the Macedonia Cemetery in the Burning Springs Community.
The family will receive friends and loved ones on Monday after 1PM at the Macedonia Baptist Church.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.