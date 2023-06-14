Sally Estep, 81, of London, KY, passed away Monday, June 12th, at the St. Joseph London Hospital.
Sally was born in Clay County, KY on March 21, 1942, a daughter of the late Jess and Victoria Wagers Smith.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Shirley Smith, Jr.
Sally is survived by her children: Timmy Smith and wife Elizabeth of London, Dennis Smith of London, Sterling Smith of Louisville, Connie Smith and fiancé Scott Zirnheld of Radcliff, and Sandy McFee and husband Donald of Vine Grove.
She is also survived by her grandchildren: Bryan McFee, Erik McFee, Tiffany McFee, Kendra Cornett, Kasondra Perry, Jody Smith, Dennis Smith, Jr., Abigail Smith, Noah Smith, Brantley Smith, Dakota Mullins, Luisa Diaz Smith, and Luis Diaz Smith; by 4 great-grandchildren; and by a host of nieces, nephews, great nieces, and great nephews.
In addition to her husband and parents, Sally was preceded in death by her daughter-in-law, Shawna Smith; and the following brothers and sisters: Frank Smith, Roy Smith, Cecil Smith, Laurie Wagers, Martha Jones, Nannie Pennington, Emma Stewart, and Rosa Wagers.
Services will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, June 17th at Britton Funeral Home, with Claude Gilbert officiating. Burial will follow at the Old Salem Cemetery in London.
Visitation will be held at 6:00 PM on Friday, June 16th at Britton Funeral Home.
