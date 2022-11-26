Sally Manning Frazier, age 79 departed this life on Wednesday, November 23, 2022 at her home. She was born on Thursday, October 21, 1943 in Knoxville, Tennessee to Edward W. and Eunice (Lewis) Manning. She was a retired school teacher and a member of the Island Creek Missionary Baptist Church.
She leaves to mourn her passing her husband: Raleigh Frazier; her grandchildren: Margaret Quentin, Henry Cawood Prewitt, III and her step-granddaughter: Cassie Marie Frazier and her step-son: Marty Frazier. Also surviving are two sisters: Nancy Manning Cornett and Margaret Manning Carson.
She is preceded in death by her parents: Edward and Eunice Manning and her daughter: Jennifer Philpot Prewitt and her brother: John Laurence Manning.
Funeral Services for Sally Manning Frazier will be conducted on Friday, November 25, 2022 at 1 PM at the Rominger Funeral Home Chapel. Rev. George Grigsby and Bro. William Hugh Hudson will be officiating. Burial will follow in the Manchester Memorial Gardens.
The family will receive friends and loved ones on Friday after 12:00 PM at the Rominger Funeral Home Chapel.
