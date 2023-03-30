On Sunday, November 27th, 2022, Sally (Woods) Sizemore of Hyden, Kentucky passed away peacefully at the age of 80. She was a beacon of love and stability for her family.
Sally was born the second of 9 siblings in Hyden on January 11, 1942, to her late father Gus Woods and late mother Nora (Collins) Woods of Hyden, Kentucky. As the eldest daughter Sally was a second mother to her siblings and she carried that role into all aspects of her life, always tending to the needs of others. Sally lived and worked throughout her adult life in Michigan and upon retiring she returned to Hyden, Kentucky. Sally loved cooking for her family, gardening, and cherished time with children. Sally was a founding member of the Leslie County Saddle Club and served as the club’s Treasurer for many years. She also spent many years as the Saddle Club’s First Lady, side by side with her husband, Johnnie where they coordinated horse shows, trail rides, concerts, and rodeos for the local community. Sally was a proud graduate of Oneida Baptist Institute in Oneida, Kentucky. Sally was known well for her gentle spirit and loving nature and set an example worthy of emulation by all who met her.
Sally was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Johnnie Sizemore, her brother David (Toby) Woods and her sister Marlene (Woods) Scherer. She is survived by her siblings Gerald Woods of Huber Heights, OH, Skelton (Gipp) Woods of Baldwinsville, NY, Raymond (Wilma) Woods of Comstock, MI, Ethel (Kenny) Cornett of Dayton, KY, Paul (Carol) Woods of Tekonsha, MI, and Randy Woods of Prattville, AL. She is also survived by her children, Keenus (Suzi) of Leroy, MI, Roger Sizemore of Parma, MI, and Melissa (Ardis) Harden of Leander, TX. Sally is also survived by 8 grandsons, Kevin, Lukas, Johnathan, Trenton, Kyle, Travis, Justin, and Jordan, 13 great-grandchildren, Kenny, Joseph, Korey, Carter, Linkin, Kaden, Kane, Kayzlie, Dawson, Sophia, Acelynn, Abigayle, and Russell, and a host of other relatives and friends.
A Celebration of Life service will be held to honor the life and legacy of Sally Sizemore in the springtime, her favorite season. Visitation is scheduled from 1:00 pm to 2:00 on April 1st, 2023, at the Thousandsticks United Methodist Church, 121 Red Bird Road, Thousandsticks, Kentucky. The Celebration of Life service will follow immediately at 2:00 pm. All are invited to attend.
This Obituary has been courtesy of Wolfe & Sons Funeral Home
