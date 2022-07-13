Sam “Jack” Abner, Jr., went home to be with the Lord with his wife and children by his side at home. He lived a good life.
He was born on May 12, 1934 at home on Danger Branch in Oneida, Clay County, Kentucky to the union of Sam Abner and Mary Belle Abner. He worked many years in the logwoods and was an avid farmer who enjoyed gardening. He enjoyed riding horses and being with family and friends. He was a devoted husband to Ophia “Dean” Abner his loving and devoted wife of 52 years. He was also a loving and caring father and grandfather who always put his family first.
He was a teacher, and the lessons he taught us, the guidance he gave us and the knowledge and loved he shows us will be carried with us always. Jack was the most selfless person his wife and children know.
Jack leaves to mourn his passing his faithful, loving and devoted wife Ophia Dean Campbell Abner, his son Jamie Scott Abner and his daughter Kathy Jean Abner. His grandchildren Jackaylah Deona Pallace Ethelia Abner Lewis, Jackson and Deanna Abner, Mary Samantha Gilbert, Billy Barger, Christopher “Ike” Gorden and Angela Gibson, eleven great grandchildren. Special family members Sophia Jean Campbell, Glenn Roger Campbell and Margie Elaine Hieronymus. One brother Lacy Abner, Two special friends Mitchell Lovins and Johnny Napier a special daughter in law Gayle Gilbert Hamilton, along with a host of nieces and nephews, family and friends.
Jack was preceded in death by his father and mother Sam and Mary Belle along with his brothers; Paul and Simon and his sisters Geraldine Hoskins and Kathleen Chapman. Jack was also preceded in death by his beloved son Pallis “Pal” Abner whom he cherished. He was also preceded in death by most of his family, friends and a special son in law Bates Lewis.
Jack was a son, a brother, a husband, a grandfather and great grandfather. Sweet are the thoughts that fill our hearts today, dear father of mine. Our memories will endure forever.
Funeral services for Sam “Jack” Abner, Jr. will be conducted at 1:00 P.M. on Wednesday – July 13, 2022 in the Rominger Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Bob Rice and Bro. Todd Hicks presiding. He will be laid to rest in the Abner – Campbell Family Cemetery near his home place on Little Bullskin in the Oneida Community of Clay County.
The family of Sam “Jack” Abner, Jr. will receive friends and loved ones on Wednesday – July 13, 2022 after 11:00 A.M. until the funeral hour of 1:00 P.M. at the Rominger Funeral Home.
Arrangements are entrusted to the Rominger Funeral Home
