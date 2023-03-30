Sammy Causey, age 79, devoted husband and friend of fifty-nine years to Lucy Causey of London, Kentucky passed away Saturday, March 25, 2023 at his residence. He was the father of Teresa Johnson of Manchester, Kentucky and Melissa Jones of Stinnett, Kentucky, Samantha Gail Barger, and God sent daughter Lorene Stewart, who he loved as his own; the brother of Eddie Causey of London, Kentucky, Jim Causey of Manchester, Kentucky, Karen Rouse, Harold Causey and Polly Mitchell all of Harlan, Kentucky, Rose Mitchell of Corbin, Kentucky and Earline Causey of Kentucky, He was blessed with seven grandchildren and six great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, Oakley and Winnie ( Engle) Causey; by his siblings Raleigh Causey, Olen Causey, Bill Thomas, Mary Hobbs and Beulah Causey.
He was a devoted father, Christian and friend to all. Sam loved everyone and everyone loved him. He was a member of East Eighty Holiness Church and had worked twenty-eight years as a coal miner.
He leaves a host of nieces and nephews a life long friend Troy Gray, family and friends to mourn his passing.
Funeral services for Sammy Causey will be conducted Thursday, March 30, 2023 at 2:00 PM in London Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Jerry McKinley Holland, Pastor. Bryan Parsley and Rev. Bobby Holland officiating. Burial will follow at Norvell Cemetery. The family will receive friends at London Funeral Home after 5:00 PM on Wednesday, March 29, 2023.
Serving as pallbearers will be: Justin Barger, Tim Johnson, Jerry Sawyers, Sammy Jones, Charles Johnson, Charlie Sawyers III and Jon Johnson.
This is a courtesy obituary of the London Funeral Home. You may send your condolences to the family @dwaynewalkerfuneralhome.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.