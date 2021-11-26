Samuel Allen Nolan, age 47, of Big Creek, passed away Tuesday, November 23rd, 2021 at the Pikeville Medical Center.
Samuel is survived by one son Samuel Nolan, one daughter Katelynn Nolan both of Columbus Indiana, two grandchildren Gabriella Omstad and Leviticus Riley, one brother George Nolan, of Edinburg Indiana, and two sisters Glenna Kay Hensley of Elizabethtown, KY, and Georgia Roberts of Columbus Indiana.
Samuel is preceded in death by his parents Samuel and Julia Nolan.
The Services for Samuel will begin at 1 PM Saturday, November 27th, 2021 at the Britton Funeral Home Chapel.
