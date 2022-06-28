Mr. Samuel Goins, age 61 of Manchester was born in Manchester, KY on January 13, 1961 to the late Charles and Dorothy Sizemore Goins and departed this life on June 9, 2022 at his home. He was of the Holiness Faith an enjoyed listening to Bob Seger, working on cars, telling jokes, and time with family and friends.
In addition to his parents, 3 brothers: Chester Goins, Sim Goins, and Caleb Goins; and a sister: Roberta Sizemore preceded him in death.
He is survived by his loving wife of over 22 years: Mary Falls Goins of Manchester; 5 brothers: Ray Smiley Goins and wife Becky, Jimmy Goins, James Goins and wife Angel, and Clarence Goins and wife Mary all of Manchester, and Michael Goins of Arkansas; 6 sisters: Sarah “Isabelle” Goins of SC, Nancy Sizemore of FL, Betty Sharon Jackson and husband Jason, Becky Goins, Dianne Goins, and Flora Goins all of Manchester; nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends to mourn his passing.
Funeral Services for Mr. Samuel Goins were conducted in the Barbourville Funeral Home Chapel on Tuesday, June 14, 2022 with Rev. George Roberts officiating. Burial followed in the Bishops Falls Cemetery with family and friends serving as Pallbearers. Barbourville Funeral Home is assisting the family with the arrangements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.