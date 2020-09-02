Clay County Sheriff Patrick Robinson is reporting that on September 2, 2020 at approximately 2:00 AM Clay County Sheriff Deputy Wes Brumley arrested Jeff Brumley, 36 of Sand Hill Road. The arrest occurred when Deputy Brumley conducted a traffic stop for vehicle infraction on the Hal Rogers Parkway. Upon running the information of the vehicle it showed the vehicle didn’t have valid insurance along with registration. Once contact was made with the driver, the driver was unable to provide an operator licenses. Through further investigation and information relayed from Deputy Brumley and Clay County 911 it showed the subject had a DUI Suspended License along with an active warrant for animal abuse and criminal littering.
Jeff Brumley, 36 was charged with:
• Animal Abuse, 2nd Degree (Warrant of Arrest)
• Criminal Littering (Warrant of Arrest)
• Driving on DUI Suspended License
• License to be in Possession
• Rear License Plate not Illuminated
• Improper Equipment
• Failure of Non-Owner Operator to Maintain Required Insurance
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.