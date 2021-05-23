The Kentucky State Police are investigating a murder early Sunday morning in the Bullskin community.
KSP, Post 11 London, received a call for assistance from Clay County 911 with a shooting incident on KY 1482 in the Oneida community at approximately 02:14 a.m. Sunday morning.
Preliminary investigation revealed that Jeffery Sean Sandlin, 33 years of age, of Oneida, KY, was having a verbal altercation with Lester “Chuckie” Daniel, 32 years of age, of Oneida, KY.
During the argument, Mr. Sandlin retrieved a firearm and discharged the weapon striking Daniel, according to the Kentucky State Police.
Daniel was transported from the scene by Clay County EMS to Manchester Advent Health Hospital where he succumbed to his wounds. He was pronounced deceased by the Clay County Coroner.
Jeffery Sandlin is charged with murder and is lodged in the Clay County Detention Center.
Detective Royal is continuing the investigation. He was assisted by Kentucky State Police Post 11 personnel, Clay County Sheriff’s Department, Clay County EMS and the Clay County Coroner’s Office. This incident remains under investigation by Kentucky State Police, Post 11 London.
