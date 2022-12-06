Sandra Arlene Bronzine, age 77, of Wilmington, Ohio, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, December 3, 2022 at home.
She was born June 13, 1945 in Baltimore, Maryland, daughter of the late Joseph & Jean Zelda (Orman) Gersh.
Surviving are her beloved daughter- Jodi (Dustin Holland) Kellman of Oneida, KY; grandchildren- Sophia & Tyler (Alexis King) Gogan,; sister- Carol Kallens and good friend- Melissa Green, Wilmington.
In addition to her parents, Sandra was preceded in death by her son- David Kellman and her two husbands- Mark Kellman, & Roger Bronzine.
The family will have a remembrance time at a later date. The Fisher-Edgington Funeral Home, Wilmington, has been entrusted with the arrangements. To sign the online guest book, go to edgingtonfuneralhomes.com.
