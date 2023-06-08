Sandra Dwenger, 56, of Oneida, KY, passed away Wednesday, June 7th, 2023.
Sandra was born in Oneida, KY on December 17, 1966, a daughter of Fannie Mae Stewart Hacker and the late Boyd Stewart, Jr.
Sandra is survived by her husband, Greg Dwenger of Oneida; her mother, Fannie Stewart of Oneida; and her children: Adam Boggs and wife Kristy of London, Summer Coulter of Harrodsburg, Julie Burns, and Autumn Dwenger.
She is also survived by her brothers and sisters: Ronnie Stewart, James Stewart, Penny Seals, and Deborah Combs, all of Oneida; grandchildren: Andrew Boggs, Dalton Boggs, Riley Boggs, Matthew Boggs, Keegan Sizemore, Gabby Coulter, Kenly Sizemore, Brinley Tate Begley, Remington Burns, and Ella Dwenger; her life long friend, Henry Stewart; and by a host of nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews who loved her dearly.
Services will be held at 3:00 PM on Friday, June 9th at Britton Funeral Home, with Joey Burns, Brad Stevens, and Phyllis Baker officiating. Burial will follow at the Martin Cemetery in Oneida, KY.
Visitation will be held from 1:00 PM to 3:00 PM on Friday, June 9th at Britton Funeral Home.
