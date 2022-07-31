Sandra Foster, 74, Greensburg, passed away on Thursday, July 28, 2022, at the Columbus Regional Hospital.
Born, December 22, 1947, in Manchester, Kentucky, she was the daughter of Edward P. and Mary H. (Brewer) Hollin.
Sandra was a member of the Sandcreek Baptist Church.
She was married to Charles E. Foster on April 13, 1969, and he preceded her in death on May 10, 2018.
She is survived by one daughter, Becky Foster, Greensburg; one granddaughter, Hannah Hassler, Greensburg; one brother, Cosby (Carol) Hollin, Greensburg; several nieces and nephews; and her beloved dog, Penelope Moon Foster.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband; brothers, James, Marion, Paul, and Nathaniel Hollin; one sister, Terry Deem.
Graveside Services will be held at the convenience of the family at the Sandcreek Cemetery in Greensburg.
Memorials may be made to the family through the funeral home.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.