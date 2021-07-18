Sandra Howard Hall age 70 of Annville, Kentucky departed this life on Wednesday, July 14, 2021 at Baptist Health Corbin in Corbin, Kentucky. She was born on July 10, 1951 in Clay County, Kentucky. She was a member of Green Hill Baptist Church in Jackson County, Kentucky.
She was preceded in death by her parents; Clarence and Nadine Jones Howard.
She leaves to mourn her passing, her husband Samuel Hall of Annville, Kentucky these children; Kimberly Carr of Annville, Kentucky, Tracy Chesnut and husband Kevin of Annville, Kentucky and Ashley Smith and husband James of Corbin, Kentucky. One sister; Vada Carol Smith of Manchester, Kentucky and Two brothers; Clarence Howard, Jr. of Ohio and Jimmy Howard of Manchester, Kentucky. She was the grandmother of Luke Chesnut, William Smith, Kaylee Yeager, Dalton Kelly, Emily Smith, Adelynn Yeager, Chole Lovins, Kaylee Lovins and Sharon Smith.
Funeral Services for Sandra Hall will be conducted on Monday, July 19, 2021 at 1 PM at the Rominger Funeral Home Chapel. She will be laid to rest in the Morgan Cemetery #2 in the Goose Rock Community.
The family will receive friends and loved ones on Sunday evening after 6 PM at the Rominger Funeral Home Chapel.
