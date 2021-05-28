Sandra Kaye Wagers, 56, of Manchester, KY, passed away Thursday, May 27th.
Sandra was born in Manchester, KY on February 18, 1965, a daughter of the late Raleigh and Dellie Smith Wagers. She was a veteran of The US Army.
Sandra is survived by her children: Brittany McNeal, and Christian McNeal and wife Corena, all of Manchester.
She is also survived by her grandchildren: Zamaya McNeal, Zayhla Woodson, Noah Bray, and Corbin Lyon; and her brother and sisters: Randall Wagers and wife Kimberly of McKee, Brenda Wagers Henson and husband Danny of Manchester, and Melinda Smith and husband Michael of Manchester.
In addition to her parents, Sandra was preceded in death by her brothers, Ronald Wagers, Ronnie Wagers, and Lonnie Wagers.
Services will be held at 1:00 PM on Monday, May 31st at Britton Funeral Home, with George Davidson officiating. Burial will follow in the Goose Rock Cemetery.
Visitation will be held from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM on Monday, May 31st at Britton Funeral Home.
