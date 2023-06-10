Sandra Lynn Hicks-West, age 63 departed this life on Thursday, June 8, 2023 at the Greg and Noreen Wells Hospice Care Center in Hazard. She was born on Sunday, November 22, 1959 in Middletown, Ohio to Alton Ray and Bobbie Mills Hicks. She was a retired school teacher for the Clay County Board of Education, where she taught at Paces Creek Elementary School for 29 years and a member of The Creek Church of London.
She leaves to mourn her passing her daughter: Ashley Jean Jones and her son: Jarrod Ray James West as well as her sister: Connie Jean Woods.
She is preceded in death by her parents: Alton Ray and Bobbie Hicks, her brother: Douglas Critt Hicks and her husband: Anthony James West.
In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations be made to Rominger Funeral Home to assist with funeral expenses.
Services for Sandra Lynn Hicks-West will be conducted on Monday, June 12, 2023 at 2 PM at the Rominger Funeral Home Chapel. Rev. Todd Hicks will be presiding. Burial will follow in the Howard Cemetery in the Goose Rock Community.
The family will receive friends and loved ones on Monday after 12 PM at the Rominger Funeral Home Chapel.
Arrangements are entrusted to the Rominger Funeral Home.
