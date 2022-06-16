Sandra Smith, 57, of Manchester, Ky, passed away Tuesday, June 14th, 2022, at Saint Joseph Main in Lexington, KY.
Sandra was born in Manchester, Ky, on January 25th, 1965, a daughter of Eugene Stewart and Gracie Smallwood Sizemore.
Sandra is survived by her husband, J.D. Smith of Manchester.
Sandra is also survived by her mother, Gracie Smallwood Sizemore and stepfather Dusty Sizemore of Manchester; her daughter, Shawna Smith of Fogertown, and her stepdaughter, Rebecca Grubb of Otter Creek.
The following brother and sisters further survive her: Randy Stewart and wife Linda of Lancaster, Linda Hubbard and husband Jesse of Greenbrier, and Diana Wells and husband Tim of London: the following grandchild, Peyton Napier; the following step-grandchildren, Miles Bennett, Jackie Callahan, Savannah Eversole, and Breanna Grubb; she also leaves behind 5 step-great-grandchildren; as well as a host of nieces, nephews, and other family members.
In addition to her father, Sandra is preceded in death by her brother, Darrell Stewart and her nephew, Justin Wells.
Services for Sandra will be held at 1:00 PM on Saturday, June 18th, at Britton Funeral Home, with Verlin Gray and Allen Roberts officiating. Burial will follow in the Walker Cemetery at Greenbrier.
Visitation for Sandra will be held at 6:00 PM on Friday, June 17th, at Britton Funeral Home.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.