Sandy Colleen England, 54, of Manchester, KY, passed away Sunday, July 2nd, at the University Of Kentucky Medical Center in Lexington, KY.
Sandy was born in Beverly, KY on June 22, 1969, a daughter of the late Carl and Irene Jackson Hubbard.
Sandy is survived by her husband, Jeff England of Manchester.
She is also survived by her brothers and sisters: Marlin Hubbard and wife Amy of Tyner, Scotty Hubbard and wife Sarah of Corbin, Michelle Smith and husband Danny of Manchester, Bobby Hubbard and wife Jean of Dewitt, Ronnie Hubbard and wife Lisa of Arjay, Linda Wyatt and husband Jerry of Pineville, Debbie Cloyd and husband Rick of London, and Carlene Jenkins and husband Ron of Dewitt; by her fur baby, Murphee; and by a host of nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, Sandy was preceded in death by her brother, Paul Hubbard.
Services will be held at 1:00 PM on Thursday, July 6th at Britton Funeral Home, with Terry Reed and Darren Cunnigan officiating. Burial will follow at the Carnahan Cemetery on Greenbriar.
Visitation will be held at 6:00 PM on Wednesday, July 5th at Britton Funeral Home.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.