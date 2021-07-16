Sara Lorra Walker, 56, of Manchester, KY, passed away Tuesday, July 13th.
She is survived by her son, Roy Lee Walker of Richmond, and her uncle, Joe Farmer.
Lorra is preceded in death by her mother, Linda Jane Smallwood, and her brother, Dwayne Smallwood.
Visitation will be held from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM on Friday, July 16th at Britton Funeral Home. Burial will follow in the Farmer Asher Cemetery on Goose Rock.
Britton Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
To plant a tree in memory of Sara Walker as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.