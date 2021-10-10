Mrs. Sarah Anderson born April 12, 1952 departed this life on Thursday, October 07, 2021 at the St. Joseph Hospital of London, London, Ky. She was 69 years old. Sarah was born at Hyden, Ky., the daughter of the late Enoch Colwell & Lois Couch Colwell. Sarah was a loving mother, grandmother and homemaker. She was a member of the Church of Christ. Sarah enjoyed watching the "Golden Girls" and the Andy Griffith shows on television and adored her dogs. Sarah's greatest joy came from spending time with her family. Sarah Anderson was preceded in death by her parents, her cherished daughter, Mable Mullins and brothers, Elihue, Billy, Roger, Jr and Eddie. Mrs. Sarah Anderson leaves the following relatives surviving; beloved sons, Thomas Maggard of Red Bird, Ky.; Floyd Maggard of Stinnett, Ky; Orie Maggard of Red Bird, Ky.; beloved daughters, Melissa & Eddie Fee of Hyden, Ky.; Miranda Maggard of Hyden, Ky.; Tammy Davidson of Lexington, Ky.; brothers, Clin Colwell of Evansville, Indiana; Elmer & Herbert Colwell of Knoxville, Tn.; sisters, Ida Stogner of Maryville, Tn.; Effie Feltner of Hyden, Ky.; special nieces, Crystal & Heather Colwell of London, Ky. & a host of treasured grandchildren and great grandchildren.
TIME AND PLACE OF SERVICE: 2:00 P.M. - Wednesday- October 13, 2021 at the Hurts Creek Church of Christ, Hyden, Ky.
OFFICIATING MINISTERS: Doug Caldwell & Donnie Melton
VISITATION: 12 Noon - Wednesday - until the funeral hour at 2:00 p.m. at the Hurts Creek Church of Christ, Hyden, Ky
PLACE OF INTERMENT: Colwell Family Cemetery, (Flackey Branch) Hyden, Ky
* THE FAMILY STRONGLY RECOMMEND THE WEARING OF MASKS AND SOCIAL DISTANCING TO THOSE ATTENDING
