Sarah Childs, 80, of Manchester, KY, passed away Saturday, January 7th, at her home.
Sarah was born in Oneida, KY on December 12, 1942, a daughter of the late Monroe and Hailey Thompson Bailey.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Hansford Childs.
Sarah is survived by her daughter, Tammy Begley of Oneida.
She is also survived her brothers: Roland Bailey and Bill Bailey, both of Burning Springs; her sister, Joanne Grubb of Georgetown; her grandchildren: Nikita Simpson, Shayla Davidson, and Heaven Caudill; and her great-grandchildren: Millison Simpson, Johnny Bishop, Christopher Bishop, and Journey Bishop.
In addition to her husband and parents, Sarah was preceded in death by her son, Hansford Childs, Jr., her daughter, Betty Sue Davidson, and her sister, Betsy Harris.
No Services will be held at this time.
Britton Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.