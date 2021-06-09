Sarah Elizabeth Wombles Price, Proudly of Horse Creek, Manchester, KY, was born on July 10th, 1952, to the union of Eliza (Curry) and Robert Wombles. She was the wife of Steve Price and married 50 years and 9 months. She has five children: Wanda (Price) White and husband Kennon, Stephen Allen Price Jr., Eugene Corky Price and wife Shannon, Stephanie Lynn Price, and Travis Price, all of Manchester, KY. She was of the Pentecostal Faith. She leaves behind the following grandchildren: Kendilynn (White) Madden and husband Justin, Layla and Luca Madden, Daugh Kennon White lll (Tre), Skylar Mikenna and Violet Rose White, all of Manchester, KY, Brianne Farris and husband Cory, Whitley and Sienna Farris, Jacob Williams, all of Indianapolis, IN, Tyson Deeds, Blaze Deeds, Travis Kane Price, all of Manchester, KY, Macey Price, and Mia Price, all of Manchester, KY. A special granddaughter, Journey Mundy that actually shares June 9th, birthday with Sarah’s birthday celebration in Heaven. Ironically, Sarah’s hospital password was Journey. What a heavenly coincidence. Sarah has one living brother, Bill Wombles, and sister/wife Betty Wombles. She has one living sister, Nannie Collins. She is preceded in death by 10 brothers and sisters.
Services for Sarah will be held at 2:00 PM on Friday, June 11th, at Britton Funeral Home, with Joe White, Logan Wombles, and Kennan White officiating. Burial will follow in the Wombles Cemetery on Paw Paw.
Visitation will at 12:30 PM on Friday, June 11th, at Britton Funeral Home.
Britton Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.